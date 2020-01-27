WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 798,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masco by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 674,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 298,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 2,132,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

