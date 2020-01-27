WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

