Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 122,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 250,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.