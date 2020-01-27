Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Concho Resources (CXO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO):

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/9/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Concho Resources is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $82.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Concho Resources Inc alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concho Resources by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.