Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $88.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.73. 87,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

