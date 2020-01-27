Wells Fargo & Co Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.96.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,551,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Express by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

