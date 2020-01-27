Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.02. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

NYSE:WLK opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

