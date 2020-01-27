WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

WEX opened at $230.00 on Monday. WEX has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.80.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

