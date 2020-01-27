Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases New Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VF stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

