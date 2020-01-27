Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $210.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

