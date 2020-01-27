Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 3.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,594. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.53. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

