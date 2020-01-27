WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LBank, ZB.COM and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $117,896.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019911 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 221.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bittrex, EXX, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.