Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

