Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.58

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 663.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

