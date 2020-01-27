WT Wealth Management Acquires 36,441 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 19.5% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

