WT Wealth Management Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Intuit by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $283.76. 881,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

