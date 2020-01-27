WT Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after buying an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 637,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,260. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

