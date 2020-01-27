WT Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust comprises about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.64% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000.

FXY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. 63,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,541. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

