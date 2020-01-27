WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 139,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,096. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

