WT Wealth Management Sells 289 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 30.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 64.3% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,145. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

