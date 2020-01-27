Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.37

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 64122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

