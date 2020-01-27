Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Up 55.7% in January

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $615,120 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 205,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 144,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

