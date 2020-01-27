YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

NYSE AFL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.