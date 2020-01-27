YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,816,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

