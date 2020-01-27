YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $77.57. 939,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,818. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

