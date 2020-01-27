YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. 1,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,473. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

