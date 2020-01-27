YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25. The firm has a market cap of $522.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

