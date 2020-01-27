YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.95. 2,841,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

