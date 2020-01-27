Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in At Home Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in At Home Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOME. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 88,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

