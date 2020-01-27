Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.