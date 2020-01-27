Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.63 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.35. 8,840,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

