Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $752,000 Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Evertec were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,895. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

