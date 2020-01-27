Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $206,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $501,577.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,639.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $7,493,309. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

