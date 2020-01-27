Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 393.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 1,372,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,306.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 165,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Globant by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in shares of Globant by 211.3% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 120,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

GLOB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

