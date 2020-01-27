Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,311 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11,602.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,624 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

