Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $213.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.