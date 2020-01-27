Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.80) and the highest is ($2.61). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,898,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $49.10 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

