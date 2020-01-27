Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.52. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $210.31 and a 12-month high of $305.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.05.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

