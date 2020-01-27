Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.68 Million

Analysts expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce sales of $14.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Gaia reported sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $53.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $69.52 million to $70.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

GAIA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,411. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

