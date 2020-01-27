Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.72). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

HRTX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

