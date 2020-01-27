Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. HP posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,299,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

