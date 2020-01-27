Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $366,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,927. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

