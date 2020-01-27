Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to post $30.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.41 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.12 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $31.00.

In other Phreesia news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,435,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

