Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $36.30 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.59.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

