Zacks: Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CPSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.50. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.