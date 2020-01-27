Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Everi reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1,537.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

