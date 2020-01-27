Zacks: Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.14). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 508,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,686. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Neovasc by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 325.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares during the period. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

