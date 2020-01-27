Zacks: Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Wendys reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Wendys has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 10.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wendys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Wendys by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $532,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

