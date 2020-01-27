Zacks: Analysts Set $12.00 Price Target for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Baudax Bio an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

BXRX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,573. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84.

