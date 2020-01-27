Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 621,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,887. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,884,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,172,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,903 shares of company stock worth $41,442,300. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

